LSK, lobby groups condemn Gen Z second anniversary arrests

Audio By Vocalize

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and a section of civil society groups has condemned what they termed as ‘collective’ arrests following Thursday’s Gen Z second anniversary protests.

The society’s President Charles Kanjama criticized the police saying they had used the collective punishment approach to arrest and detain participants.

More than 350 people were arrested during the nationwide demonstrations.

They are expected to be arraigned today in various courts where LSK said its lawyers would be present to offer free services.

"This approach to collective arrest and collective punishment seems to have become increasingly common," he said, adding, “We have deployed volunteer lawyers to courts where the protesters would be charged to offer free legal representation.”

Among those arrested was activist Bob Njagi, the chairperson of the Free Kenya Movement, who was reportedly presented before a court in Kajiado on Thursday.

Speaking during an interview on KTN, Vocal Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid said many of those arrested were peaceful Kenyans whose only intention was to commemorate those who were killed or injured during the 2024 protests.

"Most of those arrested either had Kenyan flags or appeared to be possible demonstrators and were picked up as early as morning. Others were arrested outside Parliament as they went to lay flowers in remembrance of those who lost their lives," he said.

Khalid maintained that while some individuals may have engaged in criminal activities, many of those arrested were innocent.

"Many of them are innocent, but we are working with the Law Society of Kenya to separate innocent Kenyans from the few who take advantage of the protests to engage in criminal acts. We hope to secure the release of our comrades," he said.

According to Khalid, police are investigating Njagi over allegations linked to treason.

"The police requested seven days to continue holding him to complete investigations, and the court granted the request," he said.

Youth leaders also insisted that the demonstrations were driven by demands for better governance, accountability and respect for the Constitution.

"The enemy of Gen Z is one- A government that does not want to listen to its people," said youth leader Duke Ombagi.

He argued that the current administration has witnessed the highest number of young people killed during protests and urged the government focus on addressing key issues raised by Kenyans like unemployment, improve healthcare and strengthen the education sector instead of confronting young people.

"The youth are ready to engage with a government that listens to them. That is why we saw activists, political leaders and people from different generations joining them to demand good governance," he said.

On police conduct during Thursday's protests, Khalid dismissed claims that officers had changed their approach.

"It is not that they improved. They were simply compelled by those who give them orders not to harm protesters. If they had been instructed to crack down, they would have done so. They are serving their masters, not the law or the people," he said.

Rights groups said justice for victims of the June 2024 protests begins with official acknowledgment that those who died were not criminals, terrorists or traitors, but Kenyans exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

They also called on the government to apologize to the families of those killed, arrest and prosecute police officers responsible for the shootings, and establish a National Day of Remembrance, including a monument bearing the names of those who lost their lives.

The groups further blamed the lack of political goodwill for the failure to prosecute officers implicated in the killings.

"If there was political will, those responsible would already be behind bars. They know who pulled the trigger. We will continue demanding justice because lasting peace can only be achieved when justice is served," Khalid said.