Tortured but unbroken: Abductees recall ordeal

Antony Wesonga, a welder from Dagoretti, displays a gunshot scar he sustain during last year's protests. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

On December 21, 2024, two hooded men seized Peter Muteti outside a shop in Uthiru where he had gone to buy milk.

Muteti had come under the scrutiny of state operatives following his mobilisation and participation in the June 2024 Gen Z protests.