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Too little too late, say parents of youth killed in 2024 protests

By Erastus Mulwa | Jun. 25, 2026
Rex Masai was shot in the thigh on Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and died from excessive bleeding. [FILE]

As the country anxiously stares at commemorations of June 2024 anniversary to remember dozens of Kenyan youths killed or injured during anti-government protests, families that were affected have spoken out on the elusive search for justice.

The family of the first casualty of the June 2024 protests, Rex Masai, who died following a shooting by the police, has accused the government of being insensitive to the families whose kin were killed or maimed in the confrontations.

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Rex Masai Murder June 25 Anniversary June 25 Protests Protest Victims Compensation
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