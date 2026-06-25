Ethekon warns against election chaos as Koome demands action

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that the surging electoral-related violence risks hindering the 2027 general election even as Chief Justice Martha Koome pushes for tough penalties on politicians who do not adhere to the code of conduct during the electioneering period.

The warning came on a day Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi launched a scathing attack against the commission. Muturi decried the continued lack of involvement of the united opposition in the electoral process by IEBC, accusing the electoral agency’s operations of being shrouded in secrecy. He also demanded for a fresh audit of the voters register.