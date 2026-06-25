Rights activists face crackdown ahead of anniversary events

Activist Bob Njagi during a past interview with The Standard. [File]

Several activists have reportedly been targeted by security agencies over their role in planned June 25 commemorations today.

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have arrested activist Bob Njagi over allegations of planning and inciting demonstrations linked to the commemorations. Njagi, chairman of the Free Kenya Movement, had reportedly been under surveillance since Monday before his arrest after resurfacing in Kitengela.