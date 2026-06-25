Rights activists face crackdown ahead of anniversary events

Several activists have reportedly been targeted by security agencies over their role in planned June 25 commemorations today.
Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County, havearrested activist Bob Njagi over allegations of planning and inciting demonstrations linked to the commemorations. Njagi, chairman of the Free Kenya Movement, had reportedly been under surveillance since Monday before his arrest after resurfacing in Kitengela.
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