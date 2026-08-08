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Muslim leaders defend State House visit after backlash

By John Maina | Aug. 8, 2026
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Pumwani Riadha Majengo Mosque deputy Imam Ali Muhsin Ali and other young Muslim youth leaders who welcomed President Ruto’s gesture of removing un-necessary vetting while issuing the national ID cards on August 7, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Muslim clerics and youth leaders defended their recent visit to State House to meet President William Ruto, clarifying that their engagement was motivated by community grievances rather than political allegiance ahead of the upcoming elections.

At the same time, the clerics said such visits do not necessarily mean shifting allegiance to any political camp, noting that they will collaborate with any leader committed to tackling the social, economic, and security issues faced by Muslims in Kenya.

Ali Brusin, chairperson of young Imams and Sheikhs, noted that many Kenyans with Somali names have faced hurdles obtaining national identity documents and recognition despite being born and raised in Kenya.

“If a meeting with the president can address this issue, we are willing to participate,” Ali stated, adding that dialogue with the president was seen as a potential pathway to address such issues.

Leaders voiced that many young Muslims feel excluded from governmental decisions, calling for substantive representation in policy making.

Concerns raised included access to documentation, economic marginalization, and discriminatory practices in security operations.

At the same time, the leaders dismissed perceptions that the Nairobi meeting signified the establishment of a singular Muslim political party.

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