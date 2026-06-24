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Bob Njagi arrested over alleged incitement ahead of Gen Z commemoration

By Peterson Githaiga | Jun. 24, 2026
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Activist Bob Njagi. [File, Standard]

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have arrested activist Bob Njagi over allegations of planning and inciting protests ahead of the GZ commemoration tomorrow.

Njagi, who is the chairman of the Free Kenya Movement have been on the police ladder since Monday.

Detectives tracing his movements arrested him in Kitengela immediately after he resurfaced from his handout.

Kajiado County Police Commander Alex Shikondi confirmed Njagi’s arrest, saying the suspect is currently detained at a police station, which he declined to say for security reasons.

The protests are meant to commemorate those who lost their lives during the Gen Z demonstrations in June 2024.

Speaking to the Standard on the phone, the county police boss said the arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media showing Njagi urging youth to take part in tomorrow's protests.

"Yes, we indeed have him in our custody and he will be arraigned in a court of law for incitement", said Shikondi.

He says his utterances in the video could lead to youth turning out and cause destruction of property in Kitengela town.

The Police Commander added that security agencies are on high alert and will act accordingly.

"We have put up adequate measures to prevent protests in Kitengela; we have sealed all the loopholes used by criminals pretending to be protestors.

The commander also assured residents and business owners of their safety tomorrow.

The arrest comes a day after the county security apparatus held a meeting in Kitengela town to strategise.

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