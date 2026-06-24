"I don't want the money", Gachagua backtracks on Sh50m award

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not accept the Sh50 million compensation awarded to him by the High Court for the violation of his constitutional rights during his impeachment proceedings, his lawyer Senior Counsel Paul Muite has clarified.

The clarification comes days after Gachagua filed a notice of appeal challenging the High Court judgment that upheld his impeachment while preserving several findings made in his favour, including the award of constitutional damages.