Matatu Owners assure normal operations on June 25

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Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha. [File, Standard]

The Matatu Owners Association (MoA) has assured commuters that public transport services will operate normally across the country despite concerns over possible disruptions linked to activities marking the June 25 anniversary.

MoA Chairman Albert Karakacha expressed solidarity with families affected by the events of June 25, 2024, while emphasizing the need for justice, accountability and national healing.

The statement comes amid growing public concern over possible disruptions linked to commemorations and planned activities marking the date.

“MoA stands in solidarity with the families and loved ones affected by the events of June 25, 2024. We believe that justice, accountability and respect for the rule of law remain essential to national healing,” said Karakacha in a statement.

The June 25, 2024 protests, which triggered widespread unrest in parts of the country, left a lasting impact on Kenya’s political and social landscape. Their aftermath sparked investigations, debates on policing and civic responsibility, and renewed calls for reforms in the management of public demonstrations.

In its statement, the association sought to reassure both its members and the public that the transport sector remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted services.

“At the same time, MoA wishes to inform the public and its members of the following regarding public transport operations on June 25," he added. "While we are aware of concerns regarding possible disruptions, we encourage all matatu owners, drivers, crew and staff to remain calm, exercise restraint and continue providing transport services responsibly and professionally."

The association further emphasised that matatu operations will proceed as usual, underscoring its commitment to supporting mobility for millions of Kenyans who rely on public transport daily for work, education, and commerce.

“The public transport sector remains committed to serving Kenyans and facilitating the movement of people and goods. Accordingly, matatu operations will continue as normal, while respecting the constitutional rights of all citizens and prioritizing public safety,” MoA stated.

The association emphasized that matatu operations will continue as usual, underscoring the sector’s role in facilitating the movement of millions of Kenyans who depend on public transport for work, education and business.

“MoA strongly condemns all forms of violence, vandalism, arson, looting and destruction of property. The safety and well-being of passengers, transport workers, vehicles, businesses and the public remains our foremost priority,” the statement read.

The association also called on all stakeholders—including citizens, community leaders, civil society organizations, businesses, and government agencies—to promote peace and constructive engagement during the period.

Karakacha reaffirmed the association’s position, urging calm and responsibility among all operators in the sector as the country approaches a politically and emotionally sensitive date.