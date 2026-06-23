KCCB condemns All Saints attack, warns against rising 'goonism'

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Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops led by chairman Maurice Muhatia (center) during a press briefing in Nairobi on June 23rd 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has condemned the recent attack and disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, the church leaders raised the alarm over what they term a resurgence of ‘goonism’ in the country.

They cautioned that the growing use of violence to disrupt public gatherings poses a threat to the rule of law and democratic freedoms, calling on political leaders to refrain from turning places of worship into battlegrounds for confrontation.

“We are afraid there is a growing concern that ‘goonism’ is receiving official support. Can the government dispel this suspicion from citizens' minds? Is there political will to deal with the menace of ‘goonism’ or is it in the interest of the political elite?” they said.

In a Tuesday’s statement, the clergy said the recent attacks, coupled with other previous incidents, point to a raising trend of impunity.

While calling on the political players to respect places of worship, KCCB called on the government to address concerns among citizens over the alleged weaponisation of goons to intimidate people participating in lawful public engagements.

They further called on the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct thorough investigations into the attacks, identify those behind the incidents and ensure they face prosecution, stating that churches are protected sanctuaries that should not be turned into arenas for confrontation.

The leaders were condemning last week’s attack after a group attacked and disrupted a post-budget review meeting at All Saints Cathedral.

Three suspects have so far been arrested and are in police custody as investigations into the attack continue.

They further called on the youths to exercise peace, uphold respect for human life and property while exercising their constitutional rights during the planned commemoration demonstrations of victims of the 2024 Gen Z protest on Thursday, June 25.