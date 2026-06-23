Follow the Constitution,' activists tell govt ahead of Gen Z anniversary

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Police lobby teargas to protestors during the past Gen Z demonstration in Nairobi. [File]

Rights activists have defied police over planned June 25 demonstrations, insisting the protests will proceed despite concerns from security agencies and citing constitutional protections for assembly and expression.

Led by Francis Awino, convener of Mtetezi, said organisers had complied with legal requirements by notifying police, urging authorities to facilitate peaceful demonstrations rather than restrict them.

“We are not asking for permission to do what we want to do on June 25. We are only asking the government to follow the Constitution and adhere to Article 37,” Awino said.

He pointed to Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions peacefully and unarmed, arguing it forms the legal basis for the nationwide protests.

“We have already notified them and we have done it again today, so there should be no excuses that the police were not informed,” Awino observed.

The planned protests, set for June 25, will mark the anniversary of last year’s anti-government demonstrations that turned violent in several cities in 2024, leaving casualties, arrests and property damage.

Opposition leaders and civic figures including Siaya Governor James Orengo, former Justice Minister Martha Karua, former Chief Justice David Maraga and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga have backed calls for peaceful demonstrations and urged security agencies to uphold constitutional freedoms while maintaining order.

Awino warned of attempts to suppress civic action and alleged mobilisation of “goons” to infiltrate protests and trigger violence.

“We want police officers who are sound-minded and who will protect us as we exercise our constitutional rights,” Awino said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has maintained that peaceful protests are allowed but warned that violence, destruction of property or disruption of public order will face firm response.

Awino also said some organisers had received threats ahead of the demonstrations, raising safety concerns.

He called on Kenyans to turn out peacefully and use lawful means to express dissatisfaction with governance.

“These demonstrations are about the future of this country,” Awino explained.