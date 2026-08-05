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Students' outcry over rent increase

By Wycliffe Kipsang | Aug. 5, 2026
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A row has erupted over rent hikes around the University of Eldoret, with students questioning the move arguing that they  pay more for houses that remain poorly maintained.

Many students interviewed questioned why they should dig deeper into their already strained pockets for accommodation they say has not improved.

Students living in rental houses surrounding the university are protesting reported rent increases that have seen single rooms rise from Sh3,000 to Sh4,000, while bedsitters have reportedly jumped from Sh4,000 to Sh5,000.

 "Many students are already grappling with rising food, transport, academic and other living expenses. The additional Sh1,000 a month is a big burden to us," said Linda Achieng', a second year student.

The students argue that the increases would be easier to understand if they came alongside significant improvements in the quality of accommodation.

 "Instead, some houses continue to struggle with basic maintenance problems with many of them leaking not to mention insecurity incidences around campus," said Simon Korir, another student.

According to the students, many houses have leaking roofs, broken doors, unreliable water, poor sanitation and neglected repairs.

The students feel they are being asked to pay exorbitant prices for housing conditions they consider far from satisfactory.

At the centre of the students' frustration is what they see as a mismatch between the rising cost of accommodation and the condition of some rental properties.

They are questioning why landlords should increase rents without first addressing basic problems affecting the comfort and safety of their tenants.

The students have called on landlords around the university to reconsider the reported increases and urgently improve the conditions of their properties.

University of Eldoret on-campus housing policies mandate that bed space is strictly limited, allocated conditionally upon full fee payment, and governed by strict behavioral conduct rules including bans on cooking, sub-letting, and cohabiting.

On-campus and provisional room bookings require prompt payment within a strict 48-hour validity window before automatic expiration.

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University of Eldoret Rent Hike Housing Challenges Affordable Housing Programme
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