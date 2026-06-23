Mudavadi says Cabinet approved de-gazettement Capitol Hill Police station in Upper Hill in 2018

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.[File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has told the Senate that the de-gazettement of the Capitol Hill Police station in Upper Hill, Nairobi, dates back to 2018, following Cabinet approval.

Mudavadi told the Senate National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee that the cabinet agreed to allocate land that is currently occupied by the African Trade Insurance Agency for the construction of its headquarters.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary told the Committee, chaired by Isiolo Senator, that in 2021, the same parcel of land was allocated to Saint John Ambulance with these overlapping allocations brought to the attention of the Cabinet through a communication from the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service to the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury.

“In line with recommendations made the Cabinet approved the five-acre parcel in Upper Hill be subdivided: Two acres to be allocated to the African Trade Insurance Agency currently known as the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance for the construction of its headquarters; Two acres to be set aside for the construction of the Financial Sector Regulators headquarters and One acre to be allocated to St. John Ambulance,” said Mudavadi.

He said the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration in June 2025, formally informed the Inspector General of the National Police Service of the Cabinet approval authorising the transfer of the subject parcel to the African Trade Insurance Agency, Financial Sector Regulators and Saint John Ambulance Kenya, and directed that the necessary process for the de-gazettement of Capitol Hilt Police Station be initiated to facilitate the transfer of the land to the designated institutions.

Mudavadi told Senators that in compliance with the Cabinet directive, legal advice was sought by the Inspector General from the Attorney General in July 2025, regarding the proposed de-gazettement of the Capitol Hill police station.

He said that the Attorney General responded in August 2025, providing a preliminary legal opinion that outlined the background to the matter, the applicable considerations and the requisite safeguards to guide the de-gazettement and transfer process.

“Pursuant to this advisory, the Inspector General declared the subject parcel of land redundant for police use, paving the way for the de-gazettement process, leading to the new owners acquiring it” said Mudavadi.

He said that having declared the parcel redundant for police use, the Inspector General communicated the position to the Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service in April 2026, directing the immediate commencement of a structured handover process for the station.

Mudavadi told Senators that this included the Transfer and proper documentation of all police records held at the station; relocation of all administrative and operational functions previously undertaken at the station; redeployment of officers to facilitate the planned de-gazettement; and Subsequent surrender of the title deed, to enable the transfer of the land to the designated entities.

“The Inspector General of Police has briefed my office that there will be no gap in the provision of policing services within the area. He has indicated that the policing responsibilities previously undertaken by Capitol Hill Police Station have been effectively assumed by Kilimani Police Station, Kenyatta Hospital Police Post, Golf Course Police Post and Kemri Patrol Base, which will continue to provide adequate security coverage within the area,” said Mudavadi.