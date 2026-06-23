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Why government wants social media regulated ahead of 2027 election

By Hudson Gumbihi | Jun. 23, 2026
The government is set to control social media platforms. [Courtesy]

The government is set to control social media platforms after parliament approved the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of an institution that shall regulate the digital space in a move that is raising eyebrows.

Among the key roles of the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) is to manage and coordinate cybersecurity ostensibly to fight online fraud, identity theft, malicious software, data breaches and misinformation campaigns.

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Related Topics

National Cybersecurity Agency Social Media Regulation Cybersecurity Online Fraud
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