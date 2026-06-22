Parliament approves creation of National Cybersecurity Agency

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Parliament has approved the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA), aimed at strengthening Kenya’s response to rising cyber threats and safeguarding the country’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

The approval of the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, paves the way for the creation of an autonomous regulatory and technical body that will coordinate all national cybersecurity efforts across government, private sector operators, and critical infrastructure providers.

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the new agency will play a central role in preventing, detecting and responding to cyber incidents as Kenya’s dependence on digital systems continues to grow.

“The establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency is a key milestone in securing Kenya’s digital ecosystem and ensuring resilience against evolving cyber threats,” the Ministry said following parliamentary approval.

The agency is established under the State Corporations Act through an order issued by President William Ruto, making it a body corporate with the mandate to coordinate cybersecurity policy, operations, and enforcement at a national level.

Kenya has in recent years emerged among Africa’s leading digital economies, driven by innovations in mobile money, e-government platforms, fintech, online commerce, and digital health and education systems.

However, this growth has also exposed the country to heightened cyber risks, including ransomware attacks, data breaches, identity theft, online fraud, and misinformation campaigns targeting both public and private systems.

Officials note that the absence of a single coordinating institution has often slowed response times to cyber incidents and limited information sharing between agencies.

The NCSA is expected to bridge these gaps by centralising cybersecurity oversight and enhancing coordination among stakeholders.

The agency will manage the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre, oversee sector-based cybersecurity units, conduct audits of critical infrastructure, and issue technical advisories on emerging digital threats.

It will also establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to drive research, innovation, and skills development in cyber defence.

The agency will work closely with security institutions, regulators, academia, and industry players to harmonise cybersecurity standards and promote information sharing.

Its board will include representatives from key institutions such as internal security, the National Treasury, ICT authorities, the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service, the Kenya Defence Forces, the Office of the Attorney-General, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, alongside academia and the private sector.

Lawmakers who supported the measure said the establishment of the agency is timely, given the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks targeting government databases, financial systems, and critical infrastructure.

They emphasized that a centralised institution will enhance preparedness, strengthen digital trust, and support Kenya’s ambition to become a regional technology hub.

The government has called on public institutions, private sector actors, and development partners to collaborate with the new agency in building a secure, resilient, and trusted digital environment.