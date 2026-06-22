The six-month promise broken: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery

When William Ruto took the oath of office on September 13, 2022, he inherited a nation grappling with soaring cost of living, a devastating drought and a weary citizenry. On the campaign trail, he had positioned himself as the solution, a decisive leader who would not keep Kenyans waiting.
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