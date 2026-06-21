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Morans put goons on notice ahead of planned June 25 protests in Kajiado

By Peterson Githaiga | Jun. 21, 2026
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Maa Youth Agenda during a meeting in Kajiado County, on June  20, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A section of Maasai morans from Kajiado County has vowed to protect businesses during the planned June 25th Gen Z commemoration protests.

Addressing a press conference in Kitengela town, more than three hundred men under the Maa Youth Agenda umbrella raised concerns about the infiltration of protests by criminal elements. 

''We are here to warn those who might think that they will take advantage of the situation to come and loot businesses here in our town, let them know that we are waiting for them,'' said Godfrey Tapataiya.

The planned June 25 demonstrations are expected to commemorate the youth who lost their lives during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Organisers of the memorial activities have indicated that the events are intended to honor those who died and to highlight issues that were raised during the protests.

As the June 25 anniversary approaches, attention is expected to shift to how various groups across the country will mark the day. While some organisations are planning memorial events and demonstrations, other groups have opposed protests and called for civic engagement.

''We know very well that assembly is a constitutional right to everyone, however, we are concerned that some demonstrations have earlier deviated from their intended purpose due to the involvement of goons and opportunistic elements, this time we say no,'' said John ole Kasio.

He cited incidents where armed youths were transported to Kitengela from Mlolongo, Athi River, Kayole and Mathare in Nairobi, to cause mayhem.

The Maa Youth Agenda urged residents to exercise caution and prioritise peaceful means of expressing their views. The group maintained that maintaining law and order should remain a priority for all stakeholders.

“We are ready to join our security apparatus to guard the property. Security agencies will monitor the situation closely to ensure that any gatherings on the day remain peaceful and comply with the law. We urge residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and stability within their communities,” they said.

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Maa Youth Agenda Gen Z Protests Kajiado County June 25 Protests
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