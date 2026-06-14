Murkomen: Suspects in All Saints Cathedral attack arrested

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at AIC Plainsview, Nairobi on June 14, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that several suspects linked to the attack on civil society groups at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi have been arrested, with more expected to be apprehended as investigators analyze CCTV footage captured during the incident.

The attack occurred on Friday when members of civil society organizations had gathered at the church for a post-budget analysis forum.

The meeting, attended by governance and human rights advocates, was disrupted by a group of individuals described by participants as hired goons, sparking widespread condemnation from religious leaders, opposition politicians, and rights groups.

Speaking on Sunday, Murkomen termed the incident “unfortunate and unacceptable” and assured Kenyans that those involved would face the full force of the law.

“There was an incident that happened at All Saints Cathedral Church recently. That was really extremely unfortunate and unacceptable,” Murkomen said.

The incident has fueled concerns over rising political intolerance and insecurity, with opposition leaders accusing state agencies of failing to protect citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

“We know that they were captured on CCTV cameras. The DCI is already analyzing that footage. A number of them have been arrested, one was arrested immediately and others are being arrested. We will take those people to court and they will be held to account.”

Several leaders claimed that similar groups had been used to disrupt opposition events and public gatherings in recent months.

Murkomen, however, said security agencies were determined to dismantle criminal gangs operating in Nairobi and other urban centres, regardless of who sponsors them.

“Our next phase of security operations is to exterminate this threat of gangs. I want to promise Kenyans that with the Nairobi Metropolitan Police and the effort we have put in place to fight these gangs, we are going to succeed,” he said.

The CS noted that security operations had already recorded success in towns previously affected by gang activity, including Nakuru and Kitale, and expressed confidence that Nairobi would also become safer.

He pointed to ongoing police recruitment efforts, revealing that about 10,000 officers recently recruited are expected to graduate in September, boosting the country's security capacity.

“With the strength of police officers who are going to graduate in September, we will do a good job and make our city a safer place to live in,” he said.

Murkomen also alleged that some gangs are being financed and facilitated by politicians pursuing selfish political interests.

“The challenge we are remaining to deal with is gangs that are formed and also hired and facilitated by politicians for political selfishness and gains,” he said.