Kenya marks Albinism Awareness Day as advocates push for more support

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CS Julius Ogamba giving address during the International Albinism Awareness Day at Thika School for the Visually Impaired. [Sourced]

Kenya on Saturday joined the world in marking International Albinism Awareness Day during the 80th anniversary celebrations of Thika School for the Visually Impaired.

Observed annually on June 13, the day was marked under the theme, "Proudly in My Skin: Celebrating All Skin Tones." This year’s theme highlights the impact of colour-based discrimination on dignity, safety and mental well-being.

Speakers at the event noted that while Kenya has made significant progress in promoting awareness and support for persons with albinism, challenges remain, especially in the provision of sunscreen lotion.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government is committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to learn, participate and succeed because of disability or circumstance.

"There are thousands of children with disabilities whose dreams are no different from those of any other Kenyan, to become doctors, teachers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, artists, innovators and leaders," said Ogamba.

"Their aspirations are only limited when society fails to provide them with opportunities."

The CS said the government is pursuing inclusive growth and development to create a Kenya where every child, talent and dream matters.

The government has now declared Thika School for the Visually Impaired a National Centre of Excellence in Special Needs Education in recognition of its long history of serving learners with disabilities.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura lauded the government's support for persons with albinism, noting that Sh100 million has been allocated over the past 13 years to provide sunscreen lotion. "This programme remains one of the best in the world and has become a model that countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique have come to study," Mwaura said.

He added that International Albinism Awareness Day serves as a reminder that diversity is a strength and that every child, regardless of skin colour or genetic condition, deserves the opportunity to live safely, learn fully, participate equally and pursue their dreams.

National Council for Persons Coordinator of programmes Alex Munyere held that skin care and protection from the sun remain the biggest challenges facing people with albinism. "We are grateful that persons with disabilities are among the groups supported by the government through the annual allocation of Sh100 million for sunscreen lotion.”

Munyere said registered beneficiaries receive sunscreen free of charge through Level Four hospitals but noted that demand remains high, with each beneficiary currently receiving only four bottles annually.

The event also included cancer screening services for persons with albinism, conducted by 18 doctors from the Kenyatta National Hospital.