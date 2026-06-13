Why Mbadi's 201-page speech said a lot by not revealing much

If you had boarded a flight from Nairobi to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo just as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi began reading his Budget Statement on Thursday, you would have landed before he finished.
The same would apply if you had flown from Nairobi to Lusaka, Zambia.
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