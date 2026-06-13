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Why Mbadi's 201-page speech said a lot by not revealing much

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 13, 2026
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

If you had boarded a flight from Nairobi to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo just as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi began reading his Budget Statement on Thursday, you would have landed before he finished.

The same would apply if you had flown from Nairobi to Lusaka, Zambia.

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