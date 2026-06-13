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Ouko's pending bills committee casts doubt on Sh402b claims

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 13, 2026
Pending Bills Verification Committee chairman Edward Ouko.[File, Standard]

Nearly two-thirds of the money owed to contractors in government  pending bills may not be paid after an audit committee cleared only Sh235.6 billion out of the Sh637.6 billion claimed by various firms.

This means that some Sh402 billion or about 63 per cent of what suppliers and contractors have been claiming from different national government agencies might not be paid.

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