NTSA revokes Nicco Sacco's license over the death of a student

Audio By Vocalize

NTSA revokes Nicco Sacco's license over death of a student. [Courtesy]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked the public transport operator license of Nicco Movers 1 Sacco, whose crew caused the death of a medical student six days ago.

This, it said, was after conducting a thorough assessment of the operator’s safety practices and compliance status.

Eugene Mutuku,19, who was a final year student at Kenya Medical Training College(KMTC), Yatta Campus in was allegedly pushed out by the conductor of the matatu while in motion along Thika Road after an altercation over fare.

The student reportedly fell from the moving minibus near Radio Waumini on the Thika Road service lane and the vehicle then ran over him, causing injuries that later caused his death while undergoing treatment.

“In its findings, the Authority observed that the sacco’s officials and management have lost control of the operation of their fleet, lack adequate safety protocols and have not demonstrated any efforts to address major safety concerns,” said Nashon Kondiwa, NTSA director general, in a statement.

He added: “We also note that vehicles operating under the sacco are unsafe and pose a danger to road users. For this reason, the authority has resolved to revoke Nicco Movers 1 Sacco’s operator license and cease operation with immediate effect. Law enforcement officers are required to impound any Nicco Movers 1 Sacco vehicles found operating contrary to the revocation.”

According to detectives privy to the ongoing investigation, the crew of the matatu that caused the accident, including the conductor and driver, has not been traced.

This is after the crew is said to have deactivated their phones and cannot

On Tuesday this week, two operations managers at Nicco Sacco were charged with being accessories to a felony after allegedly conspiring to conceal evidence and helping the driver and conductor of a minibus flee following an accident.

Whines Momanyi Mogire and Alex Mwai Kabuthi are accused of jointly agreeing on June 5 to hide the Isuzu minibus that was involved in the fatal crash, and facilitating the escape of the crew members to evade arrest.

Instead of stopping to assist the injured young man, the driver and conductor, after the accident, continued to the city centre, where they dropped off other passengers.

According to the charges, the crew, allegedly acting on instructions from the two managers, drove the minibus to the Globe Roundabout before switching off their phones and going into hiding.

The managers allegedly agreed not to report the incident to the authorities.

The two managers appeared before Makadara Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Tuesday, where they denied the charges.

The court granted each of them a Sh1 million bond, with no cash bail alternative. The case will be heard on September 15.