'Husband' loses battle to bury gospel singer Wandeto

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The late gospel singer Racheal Muthoni Wandeto. [Courtesy]

The family of late gospel singer Racheal Muthoni Wandeto can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a Kerugoya court brought to an end a burial dispute.

Resident Magistrate Harrison Mwangi on Wednesday authorised the release of Wandeto's body to her mother, Sarah Njeri, paving the way for burial preparations to resume at the singer's ancestral home in Kirinyaga County.

“The preliminary objection dated 28 May 2026 is dismissed. The applicant's notice of motion dated 25 May 2026 is allowed. Montezuma Funeral Home shall release the remains of the deceased to the applicant for burial,” ruled the court.

The decision effectively settles a legal battle between the deceased's family and her longtime partner, Peter Njaramba, who had also laid claim to the body.

The court noted that although Wandeto and Njaramba had lived together for several years and had two children, there was no sufficient evidence to prove the existence of a legally recognised marriage.

“The court is therefore confronted with a proven parent-child relationship on one hand, and an alleged customary marriage which remains a proven on the other. In the court's view, the proven relationship must prevail over the unproven. In the circumstances, the court finds that the applicant claims legal responsibility,” said the magistrate.

According to the court, no dowry had been paid, a key requirement in establishing a customary marriage under the circumstances outlined before the court.

The controversy began when burial plans scheduled for May 28 were abruptly halted after Njaramba obtained a court order seeking to have Wandeto buried at their home in Murang'a County.

The order sparked confusion among mourners who had gathered at the Kerugoya Stadium to receive the singer's body.

Family members, church leaders and other mourners were forced to suspend all burial arrangements as the matter was referred to court for determination.

Wandeto gained national recognition after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body, a move that sparked widespread discussion and debate across the country.

Following her death, public interest in her story intensified further after President Ruto contributed KSh1.6 million towards her funeral expenses, a gesture that attracted significant attention and support from Kenyans.

Wandeto's remains are now expected to be laid to rest at Kabumbu Village in Kirinyaga Central, in accordance with the wishes of her family and the court's directive.

The family is now expected to announce the official burial date in the coming days as preparations resume for the singer's final send-off.