Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Architects plan for stricter school dormitory standards after Utumishi fire tragedy

By Noel Nabiswa | Jun. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has proposed guidelines to improve the design, construction, and management of school dormitories.

This is in response to safety and regulatory failures exposed by the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, which left 16 students dead and others injured.

This, even as the government ordered the nationwide audit of boarding schools amid recurring and surging school fires.  Hillside Endarasha Academy was also in the spotlight last year, claiming 21 lives.

In a proposal document released on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026, the association emphasised that dormitories should not be occupied unless all learners can evacuate in an emergency without using keys.

“No dormitory should be occupied unless every child can escape quickly, safely, and without needing a key during an emergency. The guiding test should be: If a fire broke out at midnight, could all learners leave the dormitory within minutes through clear, unlocked, outward-opening exits?” the proposal stated as its core principle.

According to the proposed framework, all new dormitories and renovated structures must be designed by qualified architects and engineers and approved by relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Education, fire safety, public health, and physical planning offices.

The guidelines state that converted buildings such as classrooms, halls, workshops, or dining facilities should not be used as dormitories unless they have been formally inspected and certified fit for boarding use.

“Keys should never be the primary emergency exit system. A fire, smoke, panic, darkness, and confusion make key-based evacuation unsafe,” the proposal notes.

The proposal further requires that all dormitories have at least two independent exits placed apart from each other, with doors designed to open outwards and fitted with panic bars that allow immediate opening from inside.

It also called for clear and unobstructed corridors at all times, with no beds, lockers, luggage, or other items allowed to block designated escape routes, as well as strict adherence to officially established dorm occupancy limits.

“A safe dormitory is not one that merely shelters students. A safe dormitory allows every learner to survive the worst night of the school term. No academic result, security concern, or budget excuse should override the right of a child to escape from danger,” said the Architectural Association of Kenya.

In addition, AAK recommends the installation of fire safety systems, including smoke detectors, audible fire alarms, emergency lighting, illuminated exit signage, and fire extinguishers placed at strategic points within dormitory blocks.

The guidelines also require regular fire drills to be conducted each school term, including night-time evacuation simulations to ensure learners and staff are familiar with emergency procedures in real conditions.

On electrical safety, the proposal stated that all wiring must be installed and maintained by qualified professionals, while prohibiting unsafe practices such as overloaded sockets, illegal extensions, candles, kerosene lamps, and student-owned cooking appliances in dormitories.

The framework also emphasised the need for trained night supervisors, structured emergency response plans, and special safety provisions for younger learners and students with disabilities, including accessible evacuation support and placement near exits.

The proposal also called for mandatory annual dormitory inspections and certification before occupation, with unsafe facilities closed until compliance is achieved, while school boards are tasked with ensuring ongoing safety compliance and making dormitory safety a standing governance priority.

AAK said the proposals were informed by recurring fire incidents in schools across the country, which have exposed gaps in dormitory safety, emergency preparedness, and enforcement of building standards.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Architectural Association Of Kenya Utumishi Girls Academy Tragedy Hillside Endarasha Academy Ministry Of Education
.

Latest Stories

Matatu anarchy should not hold Nairobi hostage
Matatu anarchy should not hold Nairobi hostage
Editorial
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
DPP recommends manslaughter charges for South C building collapse
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
5 hrs ago
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kerich, Analo suspended but is that enough for Sakaja?
By Pkemoi Ngenoh and Fred Kagonye 5 hrs ago
Kerich, Analo suspended but is that enough for Sakaja?
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
Court orders lawyer to return Sh15.3m to widow and her children
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Court orders lawyer to return Sh15.3m to widow and her children
Tone-deaf Ruto reinstates tax measures Gen Z protested in 2024
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Tone-deaf Ruto reinstates tax measures Gen Z protested in 2024
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved