Architects plan for stricter school dormitory standards after Utumishi fire tragedy

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The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has proposed guidelines to improve the design, construction, and management of school dormitories.

This is in response to safety and regulatory failures exposed by the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, which left 16 students dead and others injured.

This, even as the government ordered the nationwide audit of boarding schools amid recurring and surging school fires. Hillside Endarasha Academy was also in the spotlight last year, claiming 21 lives.

In a proposal document released on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026, the association emphasised that dormitories should not be occupied unless all learners can evacuate in an emergency without using keys.

“No dormitory should be occupied unless every child can escape quickly, safely, and without needing a key during an emergency. The guiding test should be: If a fire broke out at midnight, could all learners leave the dormitory within minutes through clear, unlocked, outward-opening exits?” the proposal stated as its core principle.

According to the proposed framework, all new dormitories and renovated structures must be designed by qualified architects and engineers and approved by relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Education, fire safety, public health, and physical planning offices.

The guidelines state that converted buildings such as classrooms, halls, workshops, or dining facilities should not be used as dormitories unless they have been formally inspected and certified fit for boarding use.

“Keys should never be the primary emergency exit system. A fire, smoke, panic, darkness, and confusion make key-based evacuation unsafe,” the proposal notes.

The proposal further requires that all dormitories have at least two independent exits placed apart from each other, with doors designed to open outwards and fitted with panic bars that allow immediate opening from inside.

It also called for clear and unobstructed corridors at all times, with no beds, lockers, luggage, or other items allowed to block designated escape routes, as well as strict adherence to officially established dorm occupancy limits.

“A safe dormitory is not one that merely shelters students. A safe dormitory allows every learner to survive the worst night of the school term. No academic result, security concern, or budget excuse should override the right of a child to escape from danger,” said the Architectural Association of Kenya.

In addition, AAK recommends the installation of fire safety systems, including smoke detectors, audible fire alarms, emergency lighting, illuminated exit signage, and fire extinguishers placed at strategic points within dormitory blocks.

The guidelines also require regular fire drills to be conducted each school term, including night-time evacuation simulations to ensure learners and staff are familiar with emergency procedures in real conditions.

On electrical safety, the proposal stated that all wiring must be installed and maintained by qualified professionals, while prohibiting unsafe practices such as overloaded sockets, illegal extensions, candles, kerosene lamps, and student-owned cooking appliances in dormitories.

The framework also emphasised the need for trained night supervisors, structured emergency response plans, and special safety provisions for younger learners and students with disabilities, including accessible evacuation support and placement near exits.

The proposal also called for mandatory annual dormitory inspections and certification before occupation, with unsafe facilities closed until compliance is achieved, while school boards are tasked with ensuring ongoing safety compliance and making dormitory safety a standing governance priority.

AAK said the proposals were informed by recurring fire incidents in schools across the country, which have exposed gaps in dormitory safety, emergency preparedness, and enforcement of building standards.