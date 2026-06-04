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Court detains nine students over deadly Utumishi Girls dorm fire

By Antony Gitonga | Jun. 4, 2026

Nine students linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 learners appear before Chief Magistrate Ramadhan Abdulqadir at the Naivasha Law Courts, on June 3, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nine students accused of causing a fire that left 16 girls dead at the Utumishi Girls Senior School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, will spend another 21 days in custody.

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