Electricity prices to remain unchanged, says Wandayi

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Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi and Energy PS Alex Wachira addressing the press on June 3, 2026 at Kawi Complex south C in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has said electricity prices will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future, offering relief to consumers amid recent increases in fuel prices.

Speaking at Kawi House on Wednesday, June 2, Wandayi announced that a retail electricity tariff review application submitted by Kenya Power on March 31, 2026, has been withdrawn.

He said the decision was made to shield households and businesses from potential increases in electricity costs.

“Following consultations within government and engagement with key stakeholders in the sector the retail electricity tariff review application that was submitted on march 31, by KPLC on behalf of the sector has been withdrawn,” the CS said.

The move, he said, reflects government's commitment to maintaining a sustainable energy sector while protecting households, businesses and industries from higher power costs.

According to the CS, the withdrawal is intended to support economic growth, safeguard livelihoods and create jobs by keeping electricity affordable.

Wandayi noted that the Energy Act outlines a structured process for reviewing electricity tariffs, including the submission of an application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), technical evaluations, stakeholder consultations and public participation.

“Following the withdrawal of the application, the current retail electricity tariffs shall remain in force and unchanged unless otherwise lawfully reviewed in accordance with the Energy Act and applicable procedures,” he said.

He added that the decision would not affect electricity supply.

“The withdrawal of the application does not in any way affect the continued delivery of electricity services, consumers and businesses wherever they are should continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to electricity under the current tariff structure.”