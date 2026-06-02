Why the secrecy? Gachagua allies question Ruto over US Ebola facility deal

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DCP leaders led by the Secretary General John Methu address a press briefing on plans by the US to establish the Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia Airbase, in Nairobi, on June 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Leaders allied to the Opposition have questioned President William Ruto's decision to approve a US-backed Ebola treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary-General-designate John Methu said Kenyans, including health professionals, have raised concerns about the project, but the government had yet to respond.

The statement came just hours after Ruto defended the establishment of the facility, saying he approved the deal because it would benefit both Kenya and the United States.

"When President Trump asked the government of Kenya to support them by having a centre at Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay because it was part of an agreement with friends who have worked with Kenya for 30 or 40 years," Ruto said.

But Senator Methu questioned the government's priorities and commitment to transparency, accountability and public trust, amid a court order halting construction of the facility.

"What are your strategic national interests in terms of the health and safety of Kenyans and our country's natural resources?" he asked.

The Nyandarua senator argued that the United States has a more advanced healthcare system and questioned why Ebola patients would be treated in Kenya instead of the US.

He also called for the disclosure of any mineral deposits that could be attracting foreign interest.

Methu cited a move by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee urging the Trump administration to repatriate American citizens infected with Ebola for treatment. "We join the people of Kenya and health professionals in saying no to this Ebola facility in Nanyuki or anywhere else in Kenya," he said, adding that the interests of Kenyans should come first.

Earlier in the day, the High Court extended orders suspending the Sh1.7 billion project and directed the government to make public agreements related to the deal within seven days.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has yet to appear on behalf of the government in the case filed by Katiba Institute. The Laikipia County government has joined the proceedings as an interested party.

Three other cases challenging the project have been filed by the Law Society of Kenya, Wathuta Mwangi and Jacjohn Owino.