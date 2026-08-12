Amisi launches new party as Opposition talks intensify ahead of 2027

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The People's Renaissance Movement (PM) leader Caleb Amisi and Richard Tsvangrai during the party's Annual Delegates Conference in Nairobi on August 11, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has launched the People’s Renaissance Movement (PM), positioning the new outfit as a potential player in the 2027 General Election amid talks on possible alliances among opposition parties.

Speaking during the party’s National Delegates Convention in Nairobi on Tuesday, Amisi said PM would champion economic liberation, justice and national renewal while seeking to mobilise Kenyans around an economic agenda.

“We, the people of Kenya, hereby launch the People’s Renaissance Movement to deliver the country from economic liberation, economic renaissance and economic justice, and to form a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” Amisi said.

He urged young Kenyans to take responsibility for what he described as the country’s “fourth liberation”, arguing that previous generations had fought for political freedoms and the current generation must pursue economic empowerment.

“This fourth liberation is a duty of our generation. The past three generations rose and did what needed to be done. We are now being called as a generation to rise with enthusiasm, charisma, courage and patriotism to do what needs to be done today,” he said.

“What needs to be done is economic renaissance,” he added.

The launch comes months after Amisi’s removal from the Orange Democratic Movement’s National Executive Committee, marking a fresh chapter in his political career.

Party membership recruitment head Samuel Mwenyekenye said the PM had established a presence in all 47 counties and recruited more than 5,000 members across 26 counties, with plans to intensify recruitment ahead of the 2027 polls.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who attended the launch, offered a glimpse into the political negotiations underway among emerging parties.

Wamalwa said discussions were ongoing with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and supporters of the Linda Mwananchi movement on whether they could join PM or the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), should the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties fail to register the Linda Mwananchi party.

The development points to wider efforts among opposition leaders to consolidate their political formations ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly as new parties seek to establish national structures and attract influential figures.

The party also unveiled its interim National Executive Committee, with Anthony Buluma appointed Secretary-General, Teddy Mwambire as National Chairman and Jean Njoroge as Organising Secretary.

Zimbabwean lawmaker Richard Tsvangirai, who attended the launch, urged young Africans to reject the culture of waiting for their turn in leadership and instead take charge of shaping the continent’s political future.

“Do not be afraid to build something new,” Tsvangirai said, calling for movements anchored on democracy, accountability, transparency and inclusion.

He urged young people to move from political spectators to active participants by registering, voting, organising and holding leaders accountable.

“Tomorrow has become the excuse to postpone our age now. We are not simply the future. We are the present,” he said.

The launch of PM and the emerging talks with Sifuna’s camp signal an increasingly fluid political landscape as parties position themselves for the 2027 contest.