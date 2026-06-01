Wajir lights up for historic 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations

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President William Ruto's motorcade arrive at Wajir Stadium on Junue 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Long before sunrise, Wajir Stadium had already begun receiving guests both local and visitors some clad in national colour, song and national pride as thousands of Kenyans gathered for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, held in the county for the first time. Thousands of Wajir residents gather for Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvin Ogina, Standard]

From as early as 3am when gates opened, residents began streaming into the newly expanded stadium, determined not to miss what many described as a historic moment for Northern Kenya.

By 5.30am, the 10,000-seater venue had filled to capacity, forcing organisers to manage an overwhelming turnout as more people continued arriving.

Wajir residents wait for Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

At 7am, gates were temporarily closed after the stadium reached full occupancy, but in a later show of inclusivity and public excitement, hundreds more who had been waiting outside were allowed entry before speeches.

This year’s celebrations, themed “Education, Skills and the Future,” carried a strong message of transformation, opportunity and inclusion, with Wajir taking centre stage as host of the national event for the first time.

As dawn broke, the atmosphere inside the stadium was electric. The Kenya Defence Forces’ iconic army band and Maroon Commandos set the tone with stirring musical performances that kept crowds entertained while awaiting the arrival of national leaders.

Maroon Commandos perform during 63rd Madaraka Day at Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Their commanding sounds blended with chants, songs and ululations from residents waving Kenyan flags.

At exactly 8.30am, President William Ruto arrived to loud cheers from the packed stadium. Dressed in a cream Kaunda suit, cream headgear adorned with a maroon ribbon, and carrying a walking stick, the President made a ceremonial lap around the stadium in an open Land Rover, waving to the crowd.

Military officers conduct a guard of honor during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

He later inspected a guard of honour mounted by the three arms of the military, as spectators stood to attention in a moment of national ceremony.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, dressed in a navy-blue suit, joined other leaders in welcoming the Head of State as the event transitioned into the official programme.

President Ruto’s arrival capped hours of celebration that blended military precision, cultural expression, entertainment and a powerful message of education and national unity. Primary school pupils from 500 institutions in Wajir performs during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The day’s first major artistic performance came from local primary school children who delivered a choreographed routine spelling out “Wajir County, Madaraka Day, Elimu,” a symbolic expression of pride in hosting the nation and the centrality of education to the region’s aspirations.

Traditional performances, patriotic displays and school presentations filled the morning programme. More than 500 primary school pupils who performed in showcasing cultural dances and songs celebrating unity, education and national identity.

One performance carried a strong message: ‘Elimu yetu ni taa’—education is the light that guides communities toward progress. Students from various secondary schools in Wajir county performs a traditional cultural dance during Madaraka Day celebration on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senior schools from the region also performed in collaboration with local artists traditional cultural dances.

The Kenya Police Service added to the pomp and colour with a flawless parade that reinforced the ceremonial character of the occasion, while military formations and aviation displays heightened the excitement.

Scouts and girl guides from various institutions also marched in coordinated displays of discipline and patriotism.

National Speaker Moses Wetangula, his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi arrive at Wajir Stadium for Madaraka Day on June 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with his spouse Joyce Kithure, Speakers from both Houses of Parliament, Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries, Kipchumba Murkomen [Interior], Julius Ogamba [Education], Aden Duale [Health], Salim Mvurya [Sports] and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, governors and senior government officials.

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi of Wajir welcomed the national delegation and expressed gratitude for the historic hosting opportunity, saying the day reflected a long-awaited recognition of the region.

“For the first time, the people of Wajir are not merely following this national celebration in the media; they are experiencing it firsthand,” he said.

The governor credited recent investments in infrastructure and public facilities for enabling the county to host such a major national event, highlighting stadium expansion, improved roads, airstrip upgrades and other developments.