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Omtatah seeks removal of three judges over US health deal ruling

By Nancy Gitonga and James Wanzala | May. 30, 2026
Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Senator Okiya Omtatah has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of three Court of Appeal judges, accusing them of clearing the way for the implementation of the controversial Sh208 million Kenya–US health cooperation deal.

In the petition, Omtatah wants Justices Luka Kimaru, Sila Munyao and Johnson Ogolla removed for lifting High Court orders that had suspended the agreement and blocked sharing of Kenya’s health data with the United States government.

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