Victims of protests threaten mass demos over unpaid compensation deadline

Audio By Vocalize

Co-convener Coalition of Victims & Survivors Against State Violence (L) Peter Muteti, Benard Kavuli, and Joshua Okayo, when they stated failure by the government to compensate victims of state violence, May 29, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence (CVSSV) has accused the government of delaying compensation for victims of protest-related abuses, warning that continued silence and inaction are deepening the suffering of affected families across the country.

In a press briefing released on Friday, May 29, the coalition expressed frustration over what it termed as the government’s failure to honour its earlier commitment to compensate victims and survivors of state violence by June 2026.

The statement, issued on behalf of victims, survivors, and human rights defenders, also began by conveying condolences to families affected by the recent fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy. The coalition described the incident as heartbreaking and called for support and comfort for the grieving families.

Victims of police brutality have threatened to take to the streets should the government fail to release compensation funds by June 1.

Under their umbrella, Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence (CVSSV), the group accused the State of making “continued promises without actual delivery” in a reparations process spearheaded by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the victims' representatives said patience was running out as hundreds of survivors and families of those killed or injured by police continue to wait for compensation despite earlier assurances that payments would begin by June this year.

Co-convener Coalition of Victims & Survivors Against State Violence, when they stated failure by the government to compensate victims of state violence, May 29, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The group warned that failure to release the funds by the deadline would trigger nationwide demonstrations.

“We shall all come out and protest these continued promises without actual delivery,” declared Joshua Okayo, the coalition's co-convener.

“It shall be part of the many other things that a number of us are continuing to agitate for," he added.

According to the coalition, President William Ruto had publicly committed in March 2026 that compensation and reparations for victims of protest-related abuses would be concluded by June this year. The group noted that victims had already participated in the documentation and testimony collection process led by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), expecting justice and compensation to follow.

“We have only two days before the deadline, and the continued silence from the government is deeply troubling and unacceptable,” the statement read.

The coalition criticised the lack of communication and progress reports regarding the reparations process, arguing that victims continue to endure permanent injuries, trauma, economic hardship, and the pain of losing loved ones while waiting for justice.

The notice created the “Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests,” chaired by Ruto's advisor Prof. Makau Mutua, to process compensation claims linked to protests and police brutality dating back to 2017.

The compensation process was initiated after years of complaints over police killings, enforced disappearances and torture.

However, the victims say the process has been marred by poor communication and exclusion of many affected families.

“There are so many people who were left outside for the process to be completed,” lamented Bernard Kavuli, another co-convener. “The majority are not satisfied.”

The group also accused the advisory panel overseeing implementation of lacking a clear communication channel, saying attempts to reach officials.

“KNCHR developed the framework and submitted it to the advisory panel for implementation. But from the implementing agencies, we have not gotten any feedback," they said.

According to the Missing Voices,” this failure occurs against a backdrop of escalating violence, at least 24 people were killed by the police in May 2026 alone, including 21 protest-related deaths,19 during the anti-fuel protest of May 18-19 and 2 during earlier boda boda protest and 3 deaths in police custody.”

The coalition concluded by warning that failure to act would only encourage further human rights abuses and deepen public mistrust in state institutions “We will not allow the pain, blood, and suffering of victims to be reduced to another chapter of government indifference,” said advocate Abner Mango.