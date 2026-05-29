Ruto assents to three Bills to boost disaster response, forest protection

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President William Ruto assents to three National Assembly Bills at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has today assented to three National Assembly Bills aimed at improving disaster response, protecting forest cover and promoting equitable development across the country.

The Bills include the National Disaster Risk Management Bill, which establishes a legal framework for managing disasters more effectively at both national and county levels.

The law creates the National Disaster Risk Management Authority and County Disaster Risk Management Committees to coordinate responses, issue early warnings and ensure timely delivery of resources to affected populations.

The assent comes a day after a fire broke out at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, at about 1am on Thursday, killing 16 learners and injuring 79 others with varying degrees of injury and trauma.

The second bill, the Forest Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will strengthen the legal and institutional framework governing the forestry sector, with a focus on conservation, sustainable management, climate-responsive forestry and research.

President William Ruto assents to three National Assembly bills at State House, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/QEET4zvV1I — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) May 29, 2026

It also reinforces the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and re-establishes the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) as the lead institution for forestry research.

A third bill, the Equalisation Fund Appropriations Bill, 2025, aims to advance devolution by promoting equitable development and addressing disparities in marginalised counties.

The Act ring-fences Sh16.8 billion for thirty-four (34) counties to fund water, roads, health facilities and electricity.

According to the president, the funds will be deposited in special-purpose accounts, rather than the County Revenue Fund, to ensure they are used strictly for basic services in underdeveloped areas.