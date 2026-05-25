Kindiki hails education reforms, promises 50,000 teacher promotions

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Geturi School in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache North Constituency, Kisii County on May 25, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended sweeping education reforms implemented since 2022, saying the government is steadily transforming access, quality, and equity in learning across the country.

Speaking at Geturi School in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache North Constituency, Kisii County, during the commissioning of infrastructure funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), Kindiki said the administration had placed education at the centre of its development agenda.

Kindiki said education financing has steadily increased, noting that “the education budget has grown from Sh500 billion in 2022 to Sh702 billion in the just-ended financial year, and will rise to Sh765 billion in the next fiscal cycle beginning July 1.”

He added that the government had recruited 100,000 teachers in four years, with plans to add another 20,000 after the next budget cycle.

“We identified a shortage of 116,000 teachers and have consistently worked to close that gap,” he said.

On infrastructure, he highlighted the construction of 23,000 classrooms and 1,600 laboratories aimed at strengthening Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET). “These interventions are improving learning environments and ensuring better educational outcomes,” he noted.

The Deputy President also pointed to major reforms in tertiary education, including the introduction of modular learning, recognition of prior learning, dual training policy, and reduced fees from Sh105,000 to Sh87,000 annually.

He said enrolment in technical institutions had surged from 297,000 students in 2022 to 718,000 currently.

“We realised that middle-level colleges are critical in producing the workforce Kenya needs. That is why we have prioritised TVET expansion and infrastructure,” he said.

Kindiki further announced that the government will promote 50,000 teachers in the 2026–27 financial year, doubling an earlier target of 25,000.

“We have factored teachers’ concerns into the upcoming budget. Many have remained in one job group for too long, and we are addressing that stagnation,” he said.

He also revealed plans to improve medical cover for teachers under the Social Health Authority (SHA), settle Sh1.5 billion in outstanding Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) payments, and engage stakeholders on making Junior Secondary School more autonomous.

“We will ensure teachers receive better SHA packages because a healthy teacher is a motivated teacher,” he said.

On governance, Kindiki urged teachers to guide society in upholding peace and rejecting misinformation. He warned against political violence and electoral interference claims ahead of the 2027 polls.

“President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration believe in democracy and free elections. We respect the independence of the IEBC and will not condone any interference in electoral processes,” he said.

He added: “Let Kenyans make their informed choices. Elections must never be accompanied by fear or violence. It is unacceptable for anyone to be harmed for expressing political support.”