Executive under fire over delayed implementation of PWD Act

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President William Ruto signs the Persons with Disabilities Bill into law.[File, Standard]

Persons living with Disabilities have faulted the Executive for failing to operationalise the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, one year after President William Ruto passed it into law.

Speaking during the first faith-based Disability, the Bible and the Church Conference, the leaders said the delay had denied millions of Kenyans living with disabilities the protections, opportunities and dignity envisioned in the landmark legislation.

The Act, hailed as one of the most progressive disability laws in Kenya’s history, introduced sweeping reforms aimed at promoting inclusion, accessibility, employment protections, social integration and economic empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

However, speakers at the conference lamented that despite the law being in force for a year, many of its provisions remain unimplemented due to what they described as a lack of political goodwill, delayed regulations and weak policy prioritisation.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, who sponsored the legislation, said Parliament had already played its role, and that responsibility now rested with the Executive and the public to ensure the law becomes operational.

“The PWD Act, 2025, is now law. We have done our part as Parliamentarians, but we need more concerted efforts from churches and other grassroots organisations to sensitise the public and the communities on what the Act promotes for PWDs and start putting pressure on the government to operationalise it. We need more voices,” said Asige.

She expressed frustration that one year later, the law had not translated into meaningful change for persons living with disabilities.

“It is unfortunate that one year on, we are still waiting for the PWD Act to be put into practice. It is the law that is being treated as a suggestion. Unfortunately, disability is not a priority. Once an Act becomes law, it should not take a year to implement,” she said.

According to Asige, the continued delay has entrenched barriers that exclude persons with disabilities from fully participating in nation building, education, transport systems and employment opportunities.

“We need the wider society to make noise about this. We need the community of people who believe in the rights of Persons Living With Disabilities to act now and fight for those who have been traditionally excluded,” she added.

Nominated MP Harun Kipchumba accused government ministries of moving too slowly in establishing the regulations and implementation frameworks needed to activate the law.

“Systemic gaps have remained a constraint and a prominent issue for years, yet they remain unresolved. There is weak policy alignment and a lack of prioritisation on matters affecting PWDs in the country, which have contributed to the disinterest in implementing it,” he said.

“Without a central focus in national budgeting and coordinated implementation, the Act will remain largely on paper.”

Kipchumba singled out the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection for failing to fully roll out the required policy guidelines and implementation structures.

“The absence of clear policy guidelines, lack of budget appropriation and lack of political goodwill have collectively stalled progress. We need more public awareness because people remain ignorant about what is in the Act,” he said.

The conference also highlighted deep-rooted stigma and discrimination faced by persons with disabilities within communities, schools, churches and even families.

Duncan Chengo of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities said societal attitudes continue to hinder inclusion despite legal reforms.

“We all need an all-hands-on-deck approach to end stigma and discrimination in our society by being sensitive to their plight,” he said.

The event was organised by Hope Mobility Kenya, a charity organisation that fabricates wheelchairs for distribution to persons with disabilities across Kenya and the East African region.

Founder Michael Panther challenged religious institutions and communities to confront harmful beliefs that continue to isolate persons living with disabilities.

“To complement the physical ramps, a mindset shift remains the greatest asset for any society to achieve inclusion. Policy through welcome must be backed with intentional action centred on public awareness campaigns to demystify myths around disabilities and fight stigma,” said Panther.

He revealed that many churches across the country still lack accessible infrastructure, while some religious teachings continue to perpetuate exclusion.

“We have travelled across the country and found that most PWDs are not going to church because churches are not welcoming. Some are not wheelchair accessible, while others tell people they are not healed because they lack faith,” he said.

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the treatment of persons with disabilities reflects the moral character of society.

“It is unfortunate that to this day we still have cases of neglect in our homes where children are being hidden and chained. This conference comes at a pivotal time for us to restore human dignity and accept all those among us who are abled differently,” he said.

Sapit challenged churches to move beyond sympathy and actively champion empowerment and inclusion.

“PWDs do not need sympathy; they need to be empowered and enabled. Delayed dignity is another form of neglect. We must act now and provide opportunities that ensure none of us is left behind,” he said.