Why accurate measurements in bread, meat and fuel matter to every Kenyan

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The Managing Director and CEO KEBS Mrs.Esther Ngari during the commemoration of World Metrology day 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Consumers buying bread, meat, fuel and other everyday products have been urged to pay attention to the importance of accurate measurements, as experts warned that unreliable systems can lead to unfair trade, weak policies and loss of public trust.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Metrology Day 2026 under the theme ‘Metrology: Building Trust in Policy Making,’ experts in measurement science, governance and quality infrastructure said trusted measurements are critical in protecting consumers and strengthening economies.

Director of Metrology and Testing Henry Rotich said sound governance cannot exist without dependable measurement systems.

“Good policy requires good data, and good data requires trusted measurements that are accurate, reliable and internationally traceable. When measurements are accurate, policies become credible; when measurements are trusted, institutions gain public confidence; and when they are consistently applied, markets become fair, transparent and efficient,” he said.

Rotich warned that weak measurement systems often lead to poor enforcement and loss of public trust.

“Without reliable measurements, even well-designed policies fail at implementation,” he said, noting that sectors such as health, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and consumer protection depend entirely on verifiable data.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Juma Mukhwana said metrology plays a major role in economic stability and fair trade.

“The strength of our economy is determined by our capability in metrology. When measurements are reliable, regulations become enforceable; when they are not, policies lose meaning,” he said.

Principal Secretary for Industry Lee Kinyanjui said trust in governance depends heavily on transparency and data integrity.

“When measurements are trusted, policies are trusted,” he said, adding that decisions in industry, health and environmental protection rely on traceable measurement systems.

Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Esther Ngari said metrology extends beyond laboratories and scientific equipment.

“It is about trust in trade, trust in science, trust in regulation and trust in public institutions. Measurement remains the invisible infrastructure of modern economies,” she said.

Experts further noted that regional trade competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) depends on harmonised standards and consistent measurements.

The Kenya National Commission for UNESCO representative said global trade systems rely on shared standards.

“A kilogram must mean the same everywhere for trade and cooperation to work,” he said.

Officials highlighted Kenya’s growing metrology capacity through more than 20 specialised laboratories, ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and 43 internationally recognised Calibration and Measurement Capabilities listed in the BIPM database.

They also pointed to progress in medical calibration, including radiotherapy systems and radiation safety monitoring aimed at improving patient safety.

“Accurate measurement directly improves healthcare outcomes,” one expert said.

The experts called for increased investment in laboratory modernisation, digital metrology systems and skills development.

“We must build the next generation of metrologists,” one official said.

They concluded that trusted measurements remain essential in governance, trade and economic transformation.

“When measurement is trusted, policy becomes effective,” Rotich said.