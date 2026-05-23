Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners

President William Ruto accompanied by transport stakeholders at State House, Mombasa, addresses the nation over the ongoing fuel crisis on May 22, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Bribery claims, betrayal and greed marred the high-level talks chaired by President William Ruto to end the transport chaos caused by high cost of fuel.

It emerged that a broader plot to exclude some officials of matatu associations from meeting with Ruto in Mombasa was hatched on Monday night.