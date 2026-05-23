TSC picks Sharon Kisire as its vice chairperson

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Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Vice Chairperson Sharon J. Kisire. [TSC]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Sharon Kisire as its new vice chairperson, effective May 21.

She succeeds Leila Abdi whose term expired this May.

In a statement, the commission welcomed her appointment and wished her success in the role.

Kisire has served as a TSC commissioner since 2021 after being nominated to the commission by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In thr new role, she will be expected to support the chairperson in steering the commission’s policy direction, overseeing strategic decision-making and ensuring effective coordination of its constitutional mandate.

Her appointment comes as the commission continues implementing reforms affecting teacher recruitment, deployment, promotion and discipline.

Kisire holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Anthropology and a Master of Arts in Criminology, both from Kenyatta University.

She joined the commission in September 2021, when she was sworn in alongside four other commissioners for a constitutionally mandated six-year term.

Before joining TSC, Kisire worked as head of HR Consulting at Powerhouse HR Consulting LLC and also served as chairperson of the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board.

Her appointment comes a month after TSC announced vacancies for two commissioner positions, with a selection panel inviting applications from qualified Kenyans.

The commission is currently led by Acting Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei, who took over last June following the retirement of former CEO Nancy Macharia.