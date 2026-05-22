I helped resolve fuel crisis, DP Kindiki says

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking in Kapyego, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on May 22, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed claims that was a no-show during the fuel crisis that rocked the country leading to a matatu strike, saying that the impasse was solved through a whole-of-government approach.

Kindiki termed reports questioning his whereabouts during the time as uninformed and based on untruths revealing he was at the centre of finding a lasting solution as directed by his boss President William Ruto.

“They are asking where I was? Where fireman was? They don’t know leadership is not forced. It is about working with everyone. That is why you see the President has a Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other workers who are helping him serve the people,” he noted.

The DP who was speaking in Kapyego, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, said he chaired a meeting with the Cabinet Secretaries before they met the transport sector stakeholders.

“They don’t know I am the one who asked the respective Cabinet Secretaries to meet with the stakeholders after the President directed so. We had a prior meeting together with the CSs before they met the stakeholders. So, don’t pay attention to those peddling lies,” he stated.

The DP was in the county to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity and launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds in Marakwet East constituency.

He said he would not hesitate to discharge his duties including being the principal assistant of President Ruto.

“My principal duty is to assist the President and whenever he asks me to do something I do not hesitate because it is my foremost role as Deputy President,” he emphasized.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who is Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH) patron, said the Deputy President was actively involved in meetings to solve the stalemate.

“Many people do not understand your working style because it is results oriented. You called us for a meeting with myself, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. When we were done you directed me to chair the meeting with the stakeholders,” CS Murkomen said.

He accused political opponents of looking for non-existent issues in government because they are not used to people who work as a team.

“The Deputy President’s work ethic is exemplary. He understands his role very well and does not beat his chest and respects the President.”

Local leaders acknowledged the good work done by the Deputy President dismissing the claims he has not been performing his duties.

“Since you became Deputy President, everything has fallen in place and we have witnessed a lot of development across the country,” Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said.

They urged the DP not to be bothered by idle talk meant to slow him down as he assists the President to deliver the government’s development agenda.

“We are happy with the work you are doing as Deputy President because we know you are focused and hard working,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei.