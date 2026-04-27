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Fuel crisis put on back burner as Ruto campaign takes centre stage

By Standard Reporter | May. 22, 2026
President Ruto during the issuance of title deeds to beneficiaries in Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta at Mama Ngina drive in Mombasa, on May 21, 2026. [PCS]

Kenyans hoping for a concrete solution to the ongoing economic crisis worsened by the fuel mess that has ushered in recession may have to wait a little longer for help as President William Ruto, his officials and entities charged with the responsibility of protecting Kenyans turn their backs on their plight.

To the president and his cronies, normalcy has returned and the fuel crisis is now water under the bridge and the least of their concerns, if their latest statements in public engagements at the height of the crisis are anything to judge from.

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Related Topics

Fuel Crisis Cost of Living Ruto Administration Economic Crisis
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