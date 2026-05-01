Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lobby group sues Murkomen, IG Kanja over Orengo's security

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo addresses journalists at Kisumu International Airport on April 24, 2026.  [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A lobby group has moved to the High Court seeking orders to compel Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate security officers allegedly withdrawn from Siaya Governor James Orengo.

In an application filed before the Milimani High Court under certificate of urgency, the Centre for Litigation Trust claims Orengo’s personal and residential security detail was withdrawn on May 19 without notice, official communication or replacement.

The lobby is seeking conservatory orders restoring the full security personnel attached to the governor personally and at his residences in Nairobi and Siaya pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

“On May 20, 2026, it was announced that the entire security personnel and the residential security attached to the Governor of Siaya County James Aggrey Orengo were withdrawn on May 19, 2026,” the application states.

According to the court papers, Orengo’s security was allegedly withdrawn abruptly and without explanation.

“His entire security detail and the security agents guarding his Nairobi home were withdrawn on May 19, 2026 abruptly, without prior notice, official communication and/or provision of any replacement,” the petitioner states.

The Centre for Litigation Trust argues that the withdrawal violates constitutional protections accorded to State officers and exposes the governor to unnecessary risk.

“The provision of security is anchored in law, notably for constitutional officeholders like the interested party herein and this is a statutory entitlement designed to allow them to execute their duties without fear of intimidation,” the petition reads.

The petitioner further argues that all governors across the country continue to enjoy State-provided security except Orengo, terming the move discriminatory and unlawful.

The petition names the Inspector General of Police, the Interior Cabinet Secretary and the Attorney General as respondents, while Orengo is listed as an interested party.

The High Court is now expected to determine whether temporary orders restoring Orengo’s security detail will be issued pending the hearing of the petition.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Governor Orengo's Security Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen IG Douglas Kanja Centre for Litigation Trust
.

Latest Stories

Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki
14 mins ago
Judge dismisses 'kidney seller' Sh1.5m case against Mediheal
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
14 mins ago
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
Nairobi
By Lilian Chepkoech
14 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

House Speakers in a spot for being mute over raging fuel crisis
By Ndung'u Gachane 14 mins ago
House Speakers in a spot for being mute over raging fuel crisis
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 14 mins ago
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
By Lilian Chepkoech 14 mins ago
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
Fuel crisis put on back burner as Ruto campaign takes centre stage
By Standard Reporter 14 mins ago
Fuel crisis put on back burner as Ruto campaign takes centre stage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved