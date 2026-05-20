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Orengo protests withdrawal of security detail

By Isaiah Gwengi | May. 20, 2026
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Siaya Governor James Orengo at a past event. [Stafford Odengo, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has written to the Inspector General of Police protesting what he termed as the abrupt and unprocedural withdrawal of his personal and residential security detail.

In a letter dated May 20, 2026, addressed to the Inspector General, Orengo said the withdrawal of officers attached to him and those deployed at his Nairobi residence was carried out on Tuesday evening without prior notice, formal communication or replacement.

“I am writing to register my strong protest regarding the abrupt and unprocedural withdrawal of my personal security detail and the security personnel deployed at my Nairobi residence,” the governor stated.

Orengo argued that as a state officer under the Constitution, provision of security was not a privilege but a statutory entitlement necessary for the execution of official duties without fear or compromise.

The governor demanded an official explanation on the grounds upon which the withdrawal was authorised and called for the immediate reinstatement or replacement of his official security detail at all designated stations, including his Nairobi residence.

He maintained that security for state officers was a constitutional and statutory right intended to guarantee safety, stability and uninterrupted public service.

“I categorically demand an immediate, formal explanation from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Inspector General of Police regarding the basis of this decision,” he said.

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