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Police warn of crackdown as matatu strike looms over fuel prices

By David Njaaga | May. 17, 2026
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National Police Service has put transport sector agitators on notice ahead of a planned matatu strike on Monday. [File,Standard]

The National Police Service has put transport sector agitators on notice ahead of a planned matatu strike on Monday, June 18, warning that any disruptive conduct will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

The warning comes as matatu operators, boda boda associations, motorists, tourism transporters and logistics players threaten to withdraw vehicles from roads and block all major highways in protest over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority recently raised the cost of diesel by Sh46.29 per litre and super petrol by Sh16.65 per litre, pushing diesel to Sh242.92 and super petrol to Sh214.25 per litre.

"Security measures have been enhanced, and any disruptive conduct will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," said National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga in a statement dated Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Nyaga urged the public to remain calm, continue with daily activities and cooperate with law enforcement officers.

The United Transport Association of Kenya (UTAK) has distanced itself from the planned strike, issuing a statement committing to business without interruption, a position the NPS noted reinforces the view that the planned action represents a minority of transport stakeholders.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Albert Karakacha has maintained that operators were not consulted before the fuel review and warned that roads could be paralysed if the government fails to respond.

"You cannot wake up every morning and decide to increase prices as if we do not exist," said Karakacha.

Federation of Public Transport Sector chief executive Kuhsian Muchiri was more direct.

"On Monday, there will be strictly no movement of any vehicles. All the roads will be closed because everything we have been promised by the government has not come to fruition," noted Muchiri.

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Related Topics

Matatu Strike National Police Service Muchiri Nyaga United Transport Association of Kenya
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