Skills must drive Africa's future partnerships with external actors

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William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and Emmanuel Macron during a State House, Nairobi state banquet for heads of state and government attending the inaugural Africa Forward Summit 2026. [PSC]

As the France–Africa Summit came to a close, discussions once again centred on investment, infrastructure, trade, energy transition, and economic partnerships. From transport systems and industrial corridors to renewable energy and digital transformation, the summit reflected growing global interest in Africa’s economic potential. Yet beneath the high-level engagements lies a more fundamental issue that will ultimately determine whether these partnerships transform Africa or deepen dependency, the continent’s ability to develop the skills needed to drive its own industrialisation.

For decades, Africa’s partnerships with external actors have largely revolved around financing infrastructure, extracting resources, and expanding trade. Roads have been built, ports expanded, energy projects commissioned, and industrial investments have been announced. However, one persistent challenge remains unresolved—the shortage of industry-ready skills required to sustain these investments locally. This challenge is becoming more urgent as Africa accelerates implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area and pursues the aspirations of Agenda 2063. Both frameworks envision a prosperous and industrialised continent driven by its own people. That ambition cannot be realised if Africa continues importing expertise to operate critical sectors of its economy.

The stark reality is that each year, more than 10 million young Africans enter the labour market, yet only a fraction secure formal employment. At the same time, industries across the continent continue to report shortages of skilled technicians, engineers, technologists, and digital professionals. This paradox of unemployment existing alongside skills shortages reflects a structural mismatch between education systems and labour market demands. The African Development Bank has repeatedly identified inadequate technical skills as one of the greatest barriers to productivity and industrial growth across Africa.

The sectors attracting the greatest international investment are also those facing the deepest skills gaps. In energy and industrial processing, including oil refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy, there is a growing demand for process engineers, instrumentation specialists, welders, pipe fitters, electrical technicians, and control room operators. These are not competencies acquired through theory alone, but they require structured training, practical exposure, and industry certification. Infrastructure development presents a similar challenge. Africa’s expansion of railways, roads, ports, housing, and industrial parks is accelerating, yet the pipeline of skilled construction professionals has not kept pace. Without sufficient project managers, technicians, supervisors, and artisans, the continent risks building infrastructure faster than it can sustainably manage it.

Manufacturing and agro-processing, which are central to Africa’s value-addition agenda, face similar shortages of machine operators, industrial electricians, maintenance technicians, and quality assurance specialists. This limits Africa’s ability to move beyond exporting raw materials toward producing competitive finished goods for regional and international markets. At the same time, the digital economy is reshaping every sector. Modern industries increasingly depend on automation, data systems, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Yet digital skills development across much of Africa remains fragmented and insufficient. The danger is that Africa could become a consumer of global technologies without building the local expertise needed to innovate, adapt, and maintain them.

The implications extend beyond employment as skills shortages directly affect Africa’s competitiveness under AfCFTA. Efficient regional trade depends on expertise in logistics, customs systems, standards certification, warehousing, and digital trade platforms. Without skilled human capital, the promise of a single African market will remain constrained by inefficiencies and weak institutional capacity. This is why the outcome of the France–Africa Summit should not be measured solely by the value of investment commitments announced. The more important question is whether these partnerships will strengthen Africa’s productive and technical capabilities. Infrastructure and capital are important, but without parallel investment in human capital, they risk reinforcing dependency rather than enabling transformation.

Africa, therefore, needs a new partnership model, the one that places skills development at the centre of economic cooperation. Every major infrastructure or industrial project should include a structured skills-transfer and local capacity-building framework from the outset. This means integrating apprenticeships, technical training, instructor development, and technology transfer into investment agreements. Industry and training institutions must work more closely together. Too often, curricula are developed in isolation from workplace realities, producing graduates whose qualifications do not align with industry needs. Employers must become active partners in shaping competencies, supporting certification, and modernising training equipment.

Equally important is the need to accelerate competency-based education and training across the continent. Modern industry is less concerned with how long someone has studied and more interested in what they can actually do. Africa’s training systems must therefore focus on demonstrable competencies aligned with evolving industrial technologies and labour market demands. Recognition of qualifications and mobility of skills across borders must also be strengthened. As AfCFTA expands regional production networks and cross-border investments, Africa needs portable qualifications that allow skilled workers to move efficiently where opportunities exist.

There is also a cultural dimension that cannot be ignored. For too long, technical and vocational careers have been treated as secondary pathways compared to traditional academic routes. Yet modern economies depend heavily on technicians, artisans, technologists, and skilled tradespeople. Africa cannot industrialise while undervaluing the very professions that drive industrial production.