Victims, survivors of South C building still waiting for justice

Rescue efforts ongoing at a collapsed building in Nairobi's South C estate along Muhoho Avenue. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

It has been nearly five months since the 16-storey building on Muhoho Avenue crumpled into a mountain of twisted steel and dust, trapping workers and killing two men. Yet today, not a single prosecution has been filed or a single shilling paid to the injured survivors. And the family of the late watchman, Ali Adan Galgallo, still waits for the compensation they were promised.