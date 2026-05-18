Victims, survivors of South C building still waiting for justice

It has been nearly five months since the 16-storey building on Muhoho Avenue crumpled into a mountain of twisted steel and dust, trapping workers and killing two men. Yet today, not a single prosecution has been filed or a single shilling paid to the injured survivors. And the family of the late watchman, Ali Adan Galgallo, still waits for the compensation they were promised.
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