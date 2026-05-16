Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

When President William Ruto unveiled the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import deal in April 2023, he promised Kenyans a shield. The arrangement with Gulf oil majors, he said, would secure a stable supply, tame volatile prices, and end the era of crippling fuel shortages.

Two years later, that shield lies in tatters.

Kenya today faces its steepest fuel price increase on record. Diesel has jumped Sh46.29 per litre to an average of Sh242.92 in Nairobi, while super petrol rose Sh16.65 to Sh214.25, according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA). The hikes arrived just weeks after the government deployed a Sh5 billion subsidy to cushion consumers—a sum that proved woefully inadequate.