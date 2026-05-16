Man seeks to compel EACC to conclude Sh11.3 billion probe against KURA boss

Kura acting Director-General Silas Kinoti

A fresh petition has been filed at the High Court seeking to compel the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conclude investigations into an alleged Sh11.3 billion corruption scandal involving the Director General of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

In a certificate of urgency filed before the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi, Dr Joshua Charles Omondi argues that the commission’s failure to complete investigations against senior KURA official Silas Murira Kinoti amounts to a constitutional violation and could allow him to evade accountability ahead of his retirement.