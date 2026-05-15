Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki claimed on Thursday that he was "elected" by Parliament and not appointed.
His lawyer, in his submissions in the case of Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, alleged that the process was an unusual one as Members of Parliament were meant to cast a vote.
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