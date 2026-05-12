Detectives link Nakuru cleric's murder to gang posing as security officers

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Berryl Nafula and Felix Odinga when they appeared at the Nakuru Law Courts in connection with the murder of PCEA Tabuga Parish priest Reverend Julius Ndumia. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has linked the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari to a criminal gang previously profiled by detectives in 2022.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 12, DCI said investigations into the killing of the PCEA cleric had established links to a gang known for carrying out violent armed robberies while disguised in security forces attire.

“Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022,” read the statement.

According to the agency, the gang is known for using an L1A1 firearm during robberies, adding that the weapon in question had previously been recovered by police in 2024.

“The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an L1A1 firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024,” DCI said.

Detectives further linked the same gang to a violent robbery reported on May 1, 2026, in which Sh600,000 was transferred from a victim’s bank account to mobile numbers associated with the suspects.

The agency said they are conducting advanced forensic examinations to place suspects at the crime scene, urging the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

Ngari was killed on May 3, 2026, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.