Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Detectives link Nakuru cleric's murder to gang posing as security officers

By Esther Nyambura | May. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Berryl Nafula and Felix Odinga when they appeared at the Nakuru Law Courts in connection with the murder of PCEA Tabuga Parish priest Reverend Julius Ndumia. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has linked the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari to a criminal gang previously profiled by detectives in 2022.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 12, DCI said investigations into the killing of the PCEA cleric had established links to a gang known for carrying out violent armed robberies while disguised in security forces attire.

“Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022,” read the statement.

According to the agency, the gang is known for using an L1A1 firearm during robberies, adding that the weapon in question had previously been recovered by police in 2024.

“The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an L1A1 firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024,” DCI said.

Detectives further linked the same gang to a violent robbery  reported on May 1, 2026, in which Sh600,000 was transferred from a victim’s bank account to mobile numbers associated with the suspects.

The agency said they are conducting advanced forensic examinations to place suspects at the crime scene, urging the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

Ngari was killed on May 3, 2026, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Reverend Julius Ndumia PCEA Tabuga Parish PCEA Cleric Armed Robberies
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua calls out Macron over Sh7 billion payout
Gachagua calls out Macron over Sh7 billion payout
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
4 hrs ago
Senate pokes holes in Dr Gikonyo's health findings on Gachagua
Politics
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Court rules Mai Mahiu flood disaster 'not an act of God'
National
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Secret passport pipeline linking Kenya to Sudan's militia fighters
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Secret passport pipeline linking Kenya to Sudan's militia fighters
Ruto challenges global financial status quo as push for Africa's seat in the UNSC intensifies
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Ruto challenges global financial status quo as push for Africa's seat in the UNSC intensifies
From jogging to culinary skills and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron
By Peter Muiruri 4 hrs ago
From jogging to culinary skills and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron
Court rules Mai Mahiu flood disaster 'not an act of God'
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Court rules Mai Mahiu flood disaster 'not an act of God'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved