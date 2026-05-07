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Wave of killings fuels femicide emergency calls

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 7, 2026

Vocal Africa members led by Administrator Mitchelle Ijai, Rapid Assistant Stacy Akinyi and a member Jacline Anyango address the media at their head office in Nairobi, on May 6, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

The killing of two young girls, days apart, has reignited urgent calls to declare femicide a national crisis in Kenya.

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Femicide In Kenya Vocal Africa Judiciary Gender-Based Violence
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