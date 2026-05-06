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Police intensify war on drug abuse, illicit brews

By Elijah Mwamuli | May. 6, 2026
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llegal Chang'aa brewing on the river banks of Mathare Valley, Nairobi County. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service has intensified its crackdown on illicit drugs and toxic brews, declaring a zero-tolerance approach in a renewed push to protect communities from the devastating effects of substance abuse.

In its latest report, the service outlines a series of coordinated operations, arrests, and seizures across the country, signaling a firm resolve to dismantle trafficking networks and curb the spread of harmful substances.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over rising addiction rates and the deadly impact of unregulated brews, particularly among vulnerable populations.

In Meru County, a targeted operation in the Kaguma area, Gaitu East Location within Imenti Central Sub-County, led to the seizure of approximately 1,700 litres of illicit brew and the arrest of one suspect.

In Bungoma County, police arrested one suspect in Chemogee Sub-location and seized 20 litres of busaa. In a separate operation in Mayanya Vitunguu, seven suspects were arrested, with officers recovering 6,430 litres of kangara and 62 litres of chang’aa.

In Nyamira County, a multi-agency team raided Miti Mbili Village, arresting two suspects and seizing 20 litres of a liquid believed to be chang’aa.

In Kiambu, officers on patrol apprehended a suspect with 24 rolls of cannabis, as well as packaging materials linked to distribution, including rolling papers and cutting tools.

Elsewhere, in Murang’a County, police from Kabati Police Station recovered 35 rolls of cannabis sativa. The suspect was arrested and charged, with the exhibits retained for analysis by the Government Chemist.

In the Nairobi region, one suspect was also arrested after being found with 80 rolls of bhang, pointing to ongoing drug distribution within urban areas.

The National Police Service has said that the volume of seizures and arrests highlights both the magnitude of the challenge and the progress being made in confronting it.

It has reaffirmed its resolve to sustain the crackdown, urging the public to remain vigilant and work closely with law enforcement to help curb the spread of illicit drugs and toxic brews across the country.

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Illicit Brews War On Drug Abuse Alcohol Addiction Fight Against Drugs
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